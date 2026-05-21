Preview: Bordeaux Begles vs Leinster - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 21 May 2026 23:55

Bordeaux Begles are set to play Leinster in the Champions Cup final this Saturday afternoon in Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium.

The French side come into this aiming to defend their title, while the Irish province are hoping to lift the competition for the fifth time in the club’s history.

Match preview

Bordeaux enter this game as favourites to retain their Champions Cup title following their strong showing in the competition to this point.

The Top 14 outfit have impressed, particularly with their quarter-final victory over Toulouse before dismantling Premiership champions Bath in the semi-final.

There will be some displeasure within the club about their current position in the Top 14, as they currently sit fifth, which will see them have to fight against the odds to claim the domestic title, a trophy they are desperate to secure.

Bordeaux and Leinster do not have a rich history against each other, only facing off twice, with these fixtures coming in 1998 with both sides winning their respective home fixtures in the European competition.

© Imago / IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Leinster are desperate to secure their fifth title in this competition when they square off with the French outfit this weekend.

Leo Cullen’s side have had a heartbreaking few seasons in the Champions Cup, as they have lost four finals since they last won the competition, which was in 2018.

That 2018 victory came in Bilbao against French opposition, Racing 92, and so there will be a hope amongst fans that this is an omen for good things to come this weekend.

The Irish province secured the URC title last season, which was a consolation for them as they were expected to square off with Bordeaux in the final in Cardiff, but a shock defeat to Northampton Saints in Dublin denied them.

Leinster have not fired on all cylinders across the past two seasons, but there is a performance in them waiting to come out, as demonstrated by the Irish contingent in the squad with their Six Nations performance, and so fans will hope this Saturday is the day they remind fans what they are truly capable of.

Bordeaux Begles competition form:

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Bordeaux Begles form (all competitions):

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Leinster competition form:

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Leinster form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Bordeaux will be without out-half Joey Carbery and centres Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Nicolas Depoortere due to injury.

The French side will be relying on the talent of scrum-half Maxime Lucu, who has scored 50 points for UBB, with France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey the competition's top try-scorer with eight.

Meanwhile, Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, Will Connors, RG Snyman, Charlie Tector and Hugh Cooney will not be available for Leinster in the final.

Harry Byrne is expected to be key at out-half for the Irish province; however, everything will be going through Jamison Gibson-Park, with the Ireland international setting the tempo for the URC side to try and earn them the win.

Bordeaux Begles starting lineup:

15. Rayasi; 14. Uberti, 13. Penaud, 12. Moefana, 11. Bielle-Biarrey; 10. Jalibert, 9. Lucu; 1. Poirot, 2. Lamothe, 3. Sadie, 4. Palu, 5. Coleman, 6. Bochaton, 7. Woki, 8. Gazzotti

Replacements:

Barlot, Perchaud, Tameifuna, Jacobs, Vergnes-Taillefer, Matiu, Retiere, Reus

Leinster starting lineup:

15. Keenan; 14. O’Brien, 13. Ringrose, 12. Osborne, 11. Ioane; 10. Byrne, 9. Gibson-Park; 1. Porter, 2. Sheehan, 3. Furlong, 4. McCarthy, 5. Ryan, 6. Conan, 7. Van Der Flier, 8. Doris

Replacements:

Kelleher, McCarthy, Slimani, Deegan, Soroka, McGrath, Frawley, Larmour

We say: Bordeaux Begles 30-15 Leinster

It should be an interesting fixture, but the power and the attacking weapons in the Bordeaux team should be too much for Leinster to deal with over 80 minutes, and this should be a win for the French outfit.