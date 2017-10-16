Fans hit with booze ban at 2018 World Cup

Fans will not be allowed to drink alcohol at tournament events during the World Cup in Russia next year.

Fans travelling to Russia for next year's World Cup will not be allowed to drink alcohol at any tournament venues.

The country's authorities have opted not to sanction the sale of booze during any of the matches at the stadium or in the fan zones, where supporters can watch games on big screens.

According to The Mirror, the ban has been implemented due to Russian authorities fearing that drunken behaviour could cause violent clashes between fans.

A British Foreign Office official said: "During the tournament, the sale of alcohol at events associated with the tournament will be banned. Alcohol won't be available at stadium during matches.

"The sale and consumption of alcohol in glass containers will be banned on the evening and day of matches in certain locations in host cities. The sale of alcohol from shops is restricted, typically from 11pm to 8am."

England sealed their spot in the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Slovenia a fortnight ago.