Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Indonesia, including how to watch, TV and streaming options and the competition schedule.

Following a two-year hiatus for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships are almost upon us once again, as the planet's finest arrive en masse in Indonesia for the 2025 tournament.

This year's edition is a particularly historic one, as it marks the first time that a Southeast Asian country has hosted the World Championships, although the competition has already been partially overshadowed by controversy.

Indeed, Israel will not be competing at the 2025 World Championships after Indonesia denied the country visas amid the Israel-Gaza war, meaning that reigning men's floor champion Artem Dologypat will be unable to defend his title.

However, there will still be a plethora of world-class gymnasts on show over the course of the week-long event, and here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about the 2025 World Championships, including how to watch and streaming options.

When and where are the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships?

The 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will take place at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, from October 19 to October 25.

Podium training is already underway for all of the athletes, who will have a few days to get accustomed to the venue and their new surroundings before the competition commences.

2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships schedule

All times BST

Sunday, October 19:

Men's qualification (from 4am)

Monday, October 20:

Men's qualification (from 4am)

Women's qualification (from 11am)

Tuesday, October 21:

Women's qualification (from 4am)

Wednesday, October 22:

Men's All-Around Final (12.30pm-3pm)

Thursday, October 23:

Women's All-Around Final (12.30pm-3pm)

Friday, October 24:

Apparatus Finals: Men's Floor, Men's Pommel Horse, Men's Rings, Women's Vault, Women's Uneven Bars (8am-12pm)

Saturday, October 25:

Apparatus Finals: Men's Vault, Men's Parallel Bars, Men's Horizontal Bar, Women's Beam, Women's Floor (8am-12pm)

How to watch the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Viewers in the UK can watch the World Championships on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, which will be showing the All-Around Finals and Apparatus Finals from Wednesday to Saturday.

Live-streaming is also available via Eurovision Sport for qualifications and Finals, while the FIG website will be posting live scores throughout the event.

Who is competing at the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships? Will Simone Biles be there?

After experiencing a nerve-wracking bout of the 'twisties' at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the legendary Simone Biles came back with a bang at the 2024 Paris Games, taking home three gold medals and one silver from the French capital.

The 28-year-old has not closed the door on competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles either, but she will not be defending her all-around, beam and floor titles at the 2025 World Championships, as she is currently taking a break from the sport to prioritise her mental well-being.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade - who beat Biles to floor gold in Paris last year - is also absent from the event, but Great Britain's starboy Jake Jarman has travelled to the Far East as he aims to make it back-to-back gold medals in the men's vault.

Joining Jarman in the five-strong British men's team are 2019 parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, Olympic vault bronze medallist Harry Hepworth, 2022 rings bronze medallist Courtney Tulloch, three-time European floor champion Luke Whitehouse and 20-year-old debutant Alex Yolshin-Cash.

Meanwhile, the GB women's team is missing multiple star-studded names such as Jennifer Gadirova, Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ondine Achampong and Jessica Gadirova, the latter of whom was originally selected following her 2023 ACL tear but had to withdraw due to a setback.

Instead, the nation will be represented by four Worlds first-timers in Ruby Evans, Abigail Martin - both of whom won European silver with the team in 2024 - this year's British all-around champion Alia Leat and 2009-born Shantae-Eve Amankwaah.

Who won gold medals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships?

Men's:



All-Around: Daiki Hashimoto (Japan)

Daiki Hashimoto (Japan)

Floor: Artem Dologypat (Israel)

Artem Dologypat (Israel)

Pommel Horse: Rhys McClenaghan (Republic of Ireland)

Rhys McClenaghan (Republic of Ireland)

Rings: Liu Yang (China)

Liu Yang (China)

Vault: Jake Jarman (Great Britain)

Jake Jarman (Great Britain)

Parallel Bars: Lukas Dauser (Germany)

Lukas Dauser (Germany)

Horizontal Bar: Daiki Hashimoto (Japan)



Women's: