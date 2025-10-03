Zandvoort’s farewell Dutch GP sells out instantly

Tickets for next year’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort - the final race at the seaside venue for Formula 1 - have already been completely snapped up.

Promoters confirmed that every weekend pass for the August 21-23, 2026 event is gone, with only limited hospitality packages still available.

Circuit director Robert van Overdijk called the level of interest "overwhelming". "It will be an unforgettable, final edition of a unique event in Dutch sporting history," he told De Telegraaf.

"Especially with a sprint race, all-new cars, and Cadillac, an eleventh team on the grid."

The 2026 running will use the sprint weekend format. Organisers say individual Friday practice tickets will be released at a later date.