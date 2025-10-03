Williams posts $67m deficit despite clear progress

Williams has filed another sizeable annual loss, even as the iconic team celebrates clear strides both competitively and commercially.

The latest accounts show a $67.5 million after-tax shortfall for 2024, marking a fifth consecutive year of negative results and taking total losses since 2020 beyond $285m.

On the revenue side, income surged by $67.6m to reach $243.2m, but steep administrative costs of $238.3m kept the bottom line firmly in the red. Late last year, however, the team secured more than $747m in fresh funding, leaving $25m cash on hand and significantly improving liquidity.

Williams insisted the figures were "in line with expectations and the Group's strategy to continue investing in all areas of the business to drive both on-track and commercial performance in pursuit of success in the medium and long-term."

Despite the continued financial strain, the Grove outfit currently sits fifth in the constructors’ standings following Carlos Sainz’s recent podium, a breakthrough Alex Albon says proves the rebuild is working.

"It's more just a validation - to Grove and to everyone that we're on the up," he said. "I think we're the most improved midfield team by far. It feels like every year we've made a big step, and this year is clearly the bigger one of all the four years I've been in the team."

Albon credited team boss James Vowles for spearheading the culture shift. "When I first joined, there was an element of just being low down - they kind of expected 'this is where we belong.' There's been a huge shift in open-mindedness and a hunger to move and be a top team. That's very much down to James and the key individuals within the team."

The Thai-Briton admitted even he’s surprised by the pace of progress. "I would never have said at the beginning of 2025 we would score a podium - and almost on pace as well, but what's exciting to me is we're only 60-70% in our journey, maybe even less, and yet we can score a podium at this time. It makes me believe even more that we can do a better job."