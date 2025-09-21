Villars rejects claims FIA bid is Instagram stunt

Laura Villars has defended her FIA presidential campaign after suggestions it is more about publicity than policy.

The 28-year-old Swiss driver, who races in the Ligier European Series, told Bild she has been working on her candidacy for months.

"I think now is the right time to not be shy as a woman and to overcome barriers," she said. "I enjoy competition, and when I set my mind to something, I see it through to the end."

Asked if her Instagram profile - which includes fashion and bikini photos - undermines her campaign, Villars replied: "Why should it? I am who I am. And I'm competing with a strong program. That's what should count."

And on claims the run is little more than a PR exercise, she was terse. "Do these people also have these doubts about my competitors? No. I don't want to comment further."

Villars promised her formal manifesto soon. "It has a version, a very young vision," she said. "I want to establish an FIA Young Leaders Academy for women and young people, which will prepare the next generation to take on leading roles in motorsport. And, of course, I want to pave the way for women into Formula 1. To achieve this, transparency in decision-making and financial matters is important to me."