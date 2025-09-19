Villars announces bid for FIA presidency

Swiss racing driver Laura Villars has entered the contest for this year’s FIA presidency, becoming the third candidate in the running.

Swiss racing driver Laura Villars has entered the contest for this year’s FIA presidency, becoming the third candidate in the running.

At 28, Villars - a competitor in the Ligier European Series - would mark a historic first as the only woman to seek the federation’s top post, pending the confirmation of her application before the October 24 cut-off.

"The FIA must once again be the federation of clubs and license holders," Villars said in a statement.

"My ambition is a governance that is more democratic, more transparent, more responsible, and open to women and new generations."

Her campaign platform highlights increased financial openness, an expansion of the Women in Motorsport initiative, and the introduction of a new 'FIA Eco-Performance' sustainability certification.

Current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is standing for re-election, while former FIA steward Tim Mayer has also declared his candidacy.

The vote will take place on December 12 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.