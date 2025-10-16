Sainz wants permanent ex-driver as F1 steward

Carlos Sainz says Formula 1 should appoint a permanent former driver to serve as a full-time steward, arguing it would bring more consistency and understanding to race decisions.

Speaking to DAZN, the Williams driver and Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) director acknowledged how difficult the stewards’ job can be but said the constant rotation of personnel makes judgments inconsistent.

"Every time the stewards make a decision, you always back down a bit," Sainz said. "You always see it subjectively, as if they're attacking you or trying to make things difficult for you. That's why there's always a certain level of frustration with the stewards."

He pointed to recent clashes with Oliver Bearman and Liam Lawson as examples of uneven rulings. "Sometimes they get it right, other times they don't," Sainz said. Currently, one of the four stewards at each grand prix is a former Formula 1 driver, but that position rotates between different individuals.

Sainz believes it’s time for a single, consistent appointment. "The important thing for me would be for someone who likes the job and believes they can do it well to come forward and say, 'Hey, I want to be in all of them. I think I can do a good job for you,'" he said.

"Since we also have a race director for all the races, we should have a driver-steward for all of them, someone who understands the psychology of drivers and why they make certain decisions," Sainz added.

