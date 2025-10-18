Sainz urges F1 to rethink sprint format

Carlos Sainz has urged Formula 1 to make major revisions to its sprint weekend format, saying the current system fails to deliver enough excitement — as Austin promoter Bobby Epstein confirmed the US Grand Prix will not host a sprint in 2026.

The Williams driver, who also serves as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, told Auto Motor und Sport that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is “open to trying other things,” but admitted he is not a fan of the current layout. “For me, it's important that the format changes. Stefano is open to trying other things. At the moment, I'm not a big fan of the sprint,” Sainz said.

“It just shows what the first stint on Sunday will look like.” Sainz said he has his own suggestions for improving the short-format races. “A simple solution would be to let everyone start only on the soft tyre, because it has high degradation,” he explained. “On some tracks, we only use the soft tyre for one fast lap and then we throw away five sets that have seen little use.”

But he said the series needs a broader rethink. “It needs something more exciting,” he said. “We need to experiment with the format and be open to it. If it works, that would be great. If not, we'll just change it, as we've done in the past.” Domenicali recently reopened debate about reverse-grid sprint races, an idea Sainz said he is not enthusiastic about but would not oppose. “Personally, I'm not a big fan of it, but I'm not fundamentally against it either,” he said.

The Spaniard instead proposed an alternative qualifying system: “Sprint qualifying could be changed; for example, holding a Super Pole would be an option.” The format, used briefly between 2003 and 2005, saw drivers take one timed lap each to set the grid. However, any changes are unlikely before 2027 unless F1, the FIA and all 11 teams unanimously agree — in which case adjustments could come as soon as 2026.

Meanwhile, US Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein told AS-Web that the sprint experiment has not significantly lifted ticket sales, even if it adds value for fans. “I think the sprint events add value to tickets, so I'm grateful for that,” Epstein said. “I'm not sure if it's significantly increased ticket sales, but the fans seem to like it.” “They weren't immediately seen as an attractive asset and didn't necessarily increase ticket sales, but they add value to the ticket and give people more, so we've always valued them,” he added.

Epstein said the event’s focus remains on the full weekend experience rather than the sprint format itself. “I don't think anyone is deciding whether to come to a Grand Prix based on whether there is a sprint race or not,” he admitted. “We haven't seen any significant changes in sales or demand, but we certainly see an increase in entertainment value, and that's important to us.”