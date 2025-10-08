Carlos Sainz blasts F1’s growing focus on celebrities over racing

Carlos Sainz has joined Fernando Alonso's latest critique of Formula 1 by blasting the increasing obsession with celebrity culture, saying the sport’s TV coverage is drifting away from the actual racing.

Speaking on Spain’s El Partidazo de COPE, the Williams driver said broadcasters are prioritising reaction shots and VIP coverage instead of showing key on-track battles further down the field.

“It’s becoming a bit of a trend that must be working for them, seeing our girlfriends, seeing famous people on TV, the reactions,” Sainz said.

“I understand if there’s an overtake or a tense moment and you show the reaction, but last weekend they didn’t show any of the four or five overtakes I made at the end, nor Fernando’s chase of Lewis. They missed a lot of things.” Sainz said the balance between sport and show business has tipped too far.

“The other stuff is fine, as long as you don’t miss the main point,” he added. “For me, they even go overboard by bringing out the celebrities and brides a bit. Sometimes there are so many VIPs in the paddock you can’t even walk. We move by bike or scooter because if you don’t, you just can’t get around.”

The Spaniard said the modern paddock feels very different to the quieter one he remembers from his early years. “Ten or fifteen years ago, the paddock lacked atmosphere, now it doesn’t lack any at all. I prefer it this way, but we have to remind people that those there are working.”

He also admitted he finds race days increasingly intense. “I get a bit stressed in the paddock because of the number of people who stop us for photos,” he said.

“On Sunday I don’t enjoy walking around because I want to be focused and alone. My mother tells me to smile more, but I’m just trying to isolate myself and concentrate."