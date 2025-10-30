Sainz backs Perez as deserving of Cadillac F1 return

Carlos Sainz believes Sergio Perez has earned his upcoming Formula 1 return with Cadillac, describing the Mexican as one of the rare drivers to truly merit a second chance in the sport.

Speaking to El Heraldo de Mexico, the Williams driver praised Perez’s determination after securing a deal with the new American team, which will join the grid in 2026.

“Checo has already shown how talented and strong he is, as a driver, as an athlete, and throughout his Formula 1 career,” Sainz said. “Now he’s preparing for the next stage of his career, and that’s very motivating for him.”

He noted that few drivers are ever given another opportunity once they’ve left the sport. “In Formula 1, only a handful get a second chance, only those who’ve really left their mark, like Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, and Checo,” he said.

Sainz added that Cadillac’s arrival will further intensify competition on the grid. “Two more cars and another team with more than 500 employees, that will be a challenge for everyone,” he said.