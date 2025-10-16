Ralf backs Mick for F1 return, says 'better than Tsunoda'

Ralf Schumacher says his nephew Mick is good enough to be back in Formula 1 and believes several current drivers are not as strong.

"Mick would definitely be better than Tsunoda," Ralf said, arguing that the 26-year-old has developed significantly since leaving F1. "He did superbly in his two years in WEC and has developed really well as a driver."

According to Kronen Zeitung, the former Williams and Toyota driver also rated Mick higher than other young talents.

"In my opinion, Mick is better than Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto, all three are worse than Mick," Ralf said, adding that "team bosses made a mistake by not using him."

Ralf, 50, has been vocal about safety concerns in Indycar, but maintains that Mick’s performances show he deserves another chance at the top level. "He's good enough for Formula 1," he said.

Meanwhile, reports from Switzerland claim that an Australian racing driver - once a friend of Mick Schumacher - is set to stand trial accused of raping one of Michael Schumacher’s nurses at the family’s Lake Geneva home in 2019. No members of the Schumacher family are implicated in the case.