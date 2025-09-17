Pirelli integrates 2026 aero into tyre development runs

Pirelli has incorporated elements of Formula 1’s forthcoming aerodynamic rules into its latest tyre testing programme in Hungary and Italy.

Pirelli has incorporated elements of Formula 1’s forthcoming aerodynamic rules into its latest tyre testing programme in Hungary and Italy.

According to Formula Passion, modified cars were fitted with systems designed to mimic the active-aero features that will become part of the 2026 regulations. Pirelli’s head of motorsport Mario Isola said the findings were “extremely useful” in shaping future tyre designs.

“We were able to test the impact of a modified aero balance – a crucial element of the new regulation,” Isola explained. He noted that the trial compared setups using only rear DRS with versions also applying it to the front wing. “That allowed us to compare it with previous tests,” he said.

Looking ahead, Isola stressed the importance of how the new cars’ projected higher top speeds will interact with tyre durability. “Ultimately, it’s about the right balance – if a car is very fast but also puts a lot of pressure on the tyres, they’re going to have a hard time.”