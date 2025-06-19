Madrid mayor questions Alonso’s enthusiasm for new GP

Fernando Alonso has clarified that he is fully supportive of Madrid joining the Formula 1 calendar, despite his recent association with rival Spanish circuit Barcelona.

The two-time world champion was recently named an ambassador for the Circuit de Catalunya, which is fighting to keep its place on the F1 schedule amid uncertainty about its future.

Meanwhile, Madrid is confirmed to debut as a new street race in 2026 and will take over the official title of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, however, recently suggested Alonso may not be particularly enthusiastic about the capital’s entry onto the F1 calendar.

"I think it's extraordinarily good that Alonso can race twice a year in Spain," he told El Mundo. "If he doesn't think it's a good idea for it to be in Madrid, he'll have to explain why. All Spaniards should be happy that there will be two grands prix in Spain in 2026."

Alonso, now 43, responded by making it clear he supports the addition of Madrid to the schedule.

"Of course it's great news for Spain to have two grands prix," he said. "I'm looking forward to it. I'm happy to discover a new track in my career, and in Spain, we've already raced at three circuits - Valencia, Madrid, and Barcelona – so I hope it's a good track."