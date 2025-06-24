Liberty's MotoGP acquisition gets green light from EU

Europe is no longer standing in the way of Liberty Media’s high-profile acquisition of MotoGP.

Europe is no longer standing in the way of Liberty Media’s high-profile acquisition of MotoGP.

Liberty announced its intention to buy the motorcycle racing series back in April 2024, but the path quickly became complicated when the European Commission opened a formal antitrust investigation into the €4.2 billion deal.

What began as confident talk from Liberty CEO Greg Maffei shifted by December into a full-scale regulatory hurdle, as new EU competition chief Teresa Ribera Rodriguez voiced "serious concerns" about the potential impact on media rights and competition across Europe.

Now, those concerns appear to have been addressed. Liberty Media and MotoGP rights-holder Dorna have jointly confirmed that the European Commission has granted “unconditional approval” to the transaction.

“The deal is now expected to close no later than July 3, 2025, opening the door to a new era for the sport,” the official statement read.

Dorna, led by longtime CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, will continue to manage the championship under Liberty’s ownership.

“Today’s approval from the European Commission marks the final condition to closing Liberty’s acquisition of MotoGP,” said Liberty CEO Derek Chang.

Ezpeleta, 79, added: “We are very happy that the European Commission has approved the transaction. This is an important milestone confirming the even brighter future that lies ahead for MotoGP.”