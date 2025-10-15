Latifi returns to spotlight after earning London MBA

Former Williams driver Nicholas Latifi has broken a two-year silence, revealing that he has graduated from London Business School with a Master of Business Administration.

After walking away from Formula 1 at the end of 2022, the 30-year-old Canadian said he deliberately stepped out of the public eye to “fully focus” on his studies and enjoy life as a student without outside pressures. “It’s been a while since I last posted,” Latifi wrote on social media.

“I wanted to take some time away to fully focus on my MBA at London Business School and really enjoy the experience free of distractions. I’m happy to share that I graduated a few months ago!”

Admitting he was initially nervous about returning to study, Latifi said: “Having not done an undergrad degree, I had no idea what to expect. But I quickly discovered how warm and welcoming the LBS community is and built friendships I know will last a lifetime.” He described his time at the business school as “among the most rewarding” years of his life, filled with “learning, growth, new experiences and memories I will carry with me forever.”

“Excited for what is ahead. More to come soon,” he added. Latifi, whose father Michael is a billionaire investor, contested 61 grands prix for Williams between 2020 and 2022, achieving a best finish of seventh at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.