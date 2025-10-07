Hakkinen backs daughter Ella to reach F1 by 2030

Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen says his 14-year-old daughter Ella has the talent and determination to make it all the way to Formula 1, and predicts that women will finally break into the sport’s top tier within the next five years.

Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen says his 14-year-old daughter Ella has the talent and determination to make it all the way to Formula 1, and predicts that women will finally break into the sport’s top tier within the next five years.

Speaking to Ilta-Sanomat, the Finnish legend said Ella, who races in the Champions of the Future karting series, has shown the mindset and pace needed to succeed.

“Ella is an extremely talented racing driver,” Hakkinen said. “I’m not just saying this as a father, but based on my observations as a former top driver.”

Ella, who turns 15 in November, recently took pole and finished second in Slovakia, results her father sees as proof of her potential.

“The direction is completely right,” he said. “Her motivation is simply incredible. She wants to be a racing driver. At this point, she’s a real badass.”

To prepare both Ella and his younger son Daniel for the physical and mental challenges of elite motorsport, Hakkinen has enlisted a full-time trainer from Hintsa Performance, the same high-performance program used by Lewis Hamilton.

“They train at the same level as Hamilton,” he said. “Nothing is left undone.” Hakkinen believes it’s only a matter of time before a woman joins the F1 grid.

“Female drivers will rise to the highest level by 2030, whether it’s Ella or someone else,” he predicted. “With 40 percent of the sport’s fanbase now female, Formula 1 needs to reflect that.”