FOM doubles down on racing focus after broadcast backlash

Formula 1’s television coverage has taken a clear turn back toward racing action — with the Mexico GP confirming that FOM has scaled back its once-criticised emphasis on celebrity guests and drivers’ partners.

After the Singapore GP drew fierce criticism — including from Carlos Sainz, who complained about the number of “girlfriend” shots shown during live coverage — F1’s directors appear to have quietly adjusted their approach. In both Austin and Mexico, cameras largely avoided celebrity and garage close-ups, instead focusing on the race itself. Auto Motor und Sport observed that “drivers’ wives were no longer shown at all” during the Mexican GP, calling it a clear sign that Formula 1 “listened to the criticism.”

“Anyone hoping to see WAGs or Hollywood stars during the race was disappointed,” wrote journalist Tobias Gruner. “The broadcast focused entirely on the racing. The TV team captured all the drama of Verstappen’s charge through the field and showed more of the midfield action fans had missed earlier this season.”

The publication said the new approach suggested FOM had “learned from the backlash” following Singapore, where fans complained about missed overtakes and unnecessary celebrity cutaways. However, not everyone was satisfied. Former F1 driver Christijan Albers told De Telegraaf that the broadcast still failed to capture key race moments. “That was so bad — truly awful,” he said.

“It was very difficult to follow what was going on. After five laps, they were still showing replays of the start, but missed when Verstappen and Hamilton went side by side into Turn 1. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Albers’ comments echoed wider criticism of FOM’s timing of replays in Mexico, including frustration that Liam Lawson’s near-miss with track marshals was shown only on Sky’s onboard feed and not on the main broadcast.