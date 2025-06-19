FIA approves F1 upgrade plans for Kyalami

FIA approves F1 upgrade plans for Kyalami
Former Formula 1 venue Kyalami has jumped to the front of the queue in the race to bring F1 back to the African continent.

The sport has made clear its desire to complete a truly global calendar by returning to Africa - the only continent currently missing from the 24-race schedule.

Several locations have been floated as possible hosts, including Cape Town, Rwanda, Morocco and Zanzibar, but Kyalami - which lies just north of Johannesburg and hosted 21 South African Grands Prix until 1993 - now appears to be leading the way.

The circuit currently holds FIA Grade 2 status, but plans to achieve Grade 1 certification - the level required to host Formula 1 - have just received official approval.

In a statement, Kyalami confirmed it has "received confirmation that the FIA has accepted final design proposals to upgrade the circuit to Grade 1 status - the highest international standard required to host Formula 1.

"Once the capital works are completed and a final inspection conducted, Kyalami will become Africa's only FIA Grade 1 circuit, capable of hosting Formula 1 on the African continent."

At a press conference, circuit owner Toby Venter said, "This is a defining moment for South African motorsport."

He explained that only a "light-touch upgrade" is needed to meet Grade 1 standards, indicating that little work is required to meet the FIA’s expectations.

The circuit has been given three years to complete the upgrades.

"Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami," Venter added. "We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil."

