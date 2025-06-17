Formula 1 looks set to confirm a long-term contract extension for the Canadian Grand Prix, ending speculation about the event’s future.

Following a troubled 2024 race weekend at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, questions had swirled over whether F1 would drop the historic venue.

But upgrades and operational changes introduced for 2025 appear to have turned the tide.

"It was a very, very good week," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Le Journal de Montreal. "Everyone in F1 recognises this huge step forward in the facilities and organisation."

According to the same publication, Canadian journalists have now been invited to an event on Tuesday, where a new race contract extending through 2035 is expected to be formally announced.

Jean-Philippe Paradis, the newly appointed president of race promoter Octane, stopped short of confirming the news but struck an optimistic tone.

"I think at some point things will come naturally," he told La Presse Canadienne. "With this success, I'm sure things will go well."

Domenicali also dropped strong hints that the lingering uncertainty has been resolved.

"We don't want to lose the passion of racing and F1 fans in Montreal, Quebec, and Canada," he said.

"We thought the organisation could do better, and the improvements that needed to be made were vital. We're very happy with the progress and our week here. Yes, F1 remains in Montreal.

"It's an incredible market that is dear to us. It will stay with us for a long time."

Domenicali added that the Canadian Grand Prix plays a key role in Formula 1’s wider presence across the Americas.

"The American continent is immense," he said. "We're holding six races there - Miami, Montreal, Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Las Vegas. It has to be well organised across the continents, but we really want to lay a solid foundation with Montreal and North America."