Domenicali: F1 monitoring Qatar GP after Israeli strike

Stefano Domenicali says Formula 1 is keeping a close eye on the situation in Qatar following an Israeli attack in Doha earlier this month.

Stefano Domenicali says Formula 1 is keeping a close eye on the situation in Qatar following an Israeli attack in Doha earlier this month.

The September 9 strike hit a district of the capital, killing five Hamas members - including senior figures involved in ceasefire talks - along with a Qatari security officer. The incident has triggered strong diplomatic reactions from Qatar and neighbouring states.

Speaking with The Observer, the F1 CEO admitted the circumstances cast a shadow over the scheduled race at Lusail, though he hopes it will proceed. “That is very tragic, very difficult. We are monitoring the situation very closely but we are not in a situation today where we can say that it is a concern (for the race to go ahead).

“We hope that sport will bring positivity.” The Italian also stressed the unique global platform of Formula 1.

"We are the only worldwide sport that every year is around the globe where we meet with prime ministers, with kings, with everyone, with the top men in the world. So my hope is that through F1 we can also talk about the bigger picture of the world that we’re living in.”