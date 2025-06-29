Domenicali calls German TV deal 'great news' for F1

Jun.29 (GMM) Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says a major television development in Germany could help revive the sport’s popularity in the once-thriving market. With the decline of German F1 icons like Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and the disappearance of races at Hockenheim and the Nurburgring, Formula 1 has struggled to retain its former status in Germany. A key issue in recent years has been broadcasting — with the sport largely vanishing from free-to-air TV. Long-time broadcaster RTL pulled back from full coverage, while pay-TV channel Sky Deutschland retained exclusive live rights. But a shift is underway. RTL has returned to the scene with a limited deal that brings seven race weekends back to free-to-air TV in 2025, in partnership with Sky. Now, Bild reports that RTL will go a step further — acquiring 100 percent of Sky Deutschland in a move that could transform F1’s visibility in Germany. "Naturally, we still need the green light from the federal cartel office," Domenicali confirmed. "But this is great news for our sport. "The synergy can help give the German market a boost – and that's what we all want." Hans Mahr, a prominent figure at RTL, also welcomed the development. "RTL's promotional power is obvious and will ensure another boom in Formula 1," he said. According to Bild, the acquisition is costing RTL 150 million euros upfront, with another 400 million payable if RTL’s share price hits 70 euros — signalling a major media shake-up with big implications for Formula 1 in Germany.]]>

