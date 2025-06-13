Contested FIA amendments get approved

Despite protests from several member clubs, Formula 1's governing body has formally approved a package of controversial changes to its statutes.

Despite protests from several member clubs, Formula 1's governing body has formally approved a package of controversial changes to its statutes.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had proposed the amendments recently, with critics claiming the changes are designed to strengthen his grip on power ahead of this year's presidential elections.

Former rally champion Carlos Sainz senior is believed to be considering a challenge for the top job.

According to Austria's Krone newspaper, the reforms include a reduced window for presidential candidates to apply and a new rule that lowers the maximum age of an FIA president from 75 to 70.

That latter change would rule out former F1 team boss David Richards from running.

The Austrian automobile club OAMTC led the opposition, submitting a formal letter of objection that described the situation as a potential "dark period of democratic backsliding".

Their concerns were reportedly echoed by FIA members in the UK, Belgium, Portugal and Switzerland. However, those objections were ultimately unsuccessful, with an FIA spokesman confirming that the changes passed with an "overwhelming majority".

OAMTC president Oliver Schmerold told Krone: "It's very regrettable. We criticised the timing because no change was urgent and there was no room for discussion."

Still, the FIA insists the changes were passed through a fair and democratic process.

"The statute changes were submitted and approved through the democratic process outlined in the FIA's internal regulations," said a spokesman.