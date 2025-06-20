Construction underway at new Madrid F1 circuit

Construction is now officially underway at the site of Formula 1’s new Madrid Grand Prix, scheduled to debut in 2026.

Although the capital city event holds a long-term contract and will assume the ‘Spanish GP’ title from Barcelona, doubts have persisted for months over whether the venue will be ready in time.

Both Formula 1 and the FIA continue to list the race as “subject to FIA circuit homologation”.

Earlier in June, Bild newspaper reported that “many doubt the street circuit will be ready in time for its planned premiere”.

“If it doesn't work out, Imola is the first alternative candidate,” the German publication added.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali reiterated that stance this month.

“For 2026, Imola is our first reserve. If for any reason a venue were to fall through, we will return to Imola with our cars and our drivers.”

Spanish media visited the site of the new ‘Madring’ circuit on Thursday to witness the first signs of progress.

According to Marca, “Currently there are 85 workers and about 50 machines including trucks, excavators and power trowels working.”

The number of personnel is expected to increase to nearly 500 in the coming months.

Luis Garcia Abad, general manager of the Madring project and Fernando Alonso’s former long-time manager, told EFE that construction is ahead of schedule.

“May 30,” he replied when asked when the works are due to be completed.

Garcia Abad added that final FIA homologation will only occur during the week of the grand prix - a procedure he described as normal.

“There will be two more official visits during the construction process,” he said.

He acknowledged the scale of the challenge. “It’s a complicated project, involving about 70,000 square metres of asphalt. But if you compare it to other types of construction, like any road or highway, it won’t be that big of a deal. We have started earlier than we thought, too.”

One unique element under consideration is a distinctive track surface.

“We haven’t given up on pigment,” Garcia Abad revealed. “We’re going to try to use the most sustainable of all. “Red heats up less than black, but it also has less grip. We’ll have to study everything carefully.”