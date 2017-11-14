Wales Under-21s are held to a goalless draw at home to Romania in their European Championships qualifier.

Wales Under-21s have been held to a goalless draw by 10-man Romania in Bangor, leaving their chances of qualifying for the European Championships in the balance.

The Welsh needed a win to keep their hopes of reaching the finals on track, but were unable to find a breakthrough despite their numerical advantage.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Razvan Marin was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence in the 72nd minute, and George Puscas joined him in the early bath after being shown a straight red less than 10 minutes later.

The draw leaves Wales in fourth place in qualifying Group 8 with seven points from the five matches they have played so far.

Romania, who are unbeaten in the competition, lead the way on 12 points but have played one game more.