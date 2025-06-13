Sports Mole previews Sunday's J1 League clash between Vissel Kobe and Nagoya Grampus, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Nagoya Grampus will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run of form in J1 League to eight matches when they continue their campaign with a contest against Vissel Kobe on Sunday.

The visitors are currently 14th in the J1 League table, boasting 23 points from their 19 league games this term, while Vissel Kobe are up in sixth, collecting 30 points from their 18 matches.

Match preview

Vissel Kobe have a record of nine wins, three draws and six defeats from their 18 league matches this season, with a total of 30 points leaving them in sixth position in the division.

Takayuki Yoshida's side are the reigning J1 League champions, and they have actually won the trophy in each of the last two years, so there is pressure on them to perform once again.

Vissel Kobe are currently 10 points off the top of the division, albeit with a game in hand on leaders Kashima Antlers, demonstrating the importance of picking up all three points here.

The home side will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 victory over Kochi United in the Emperor Cup, while they were 3-1 winners over Kashiwa in their last J1 League contest at the end of May.

Nagoya, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 victory over Veroskronos in the Emperor Cup, which made it three straight successes for the team in all competitions.

Kenta Hasegawa's side beat Albirex 3-0 in their last league fixture, and they are aiming to stretch their unbeaten run of form in J1 League to eight games in Sunday's encounter.

Grampus finished down in 11th spot in last year's table, and they currently sit in 14th spot despite their excellent form, boasting a record of six wins, five draws and eight defeats from 19 matches to collect 23 points.

Nagoya have actually drawn their last three matches against Vissel Kobe, but they have not managed to overcome the reigning champions since 2022, demonstrating the size of their task in this match.

Vissel Kobe J1 League form:

LLWWLW

Vissel Kobe form (all competitions):

LWWLWW

Nagoya Grampus J1 League form:

WDDDWW

Nagoya Grampus form (all competitions):

DDDWWW

Team News

Vissel Kobe will be without the services of Yoshinori Muto and Niina Tominaga for this match.

Kento Hamasaki and Klismahn are also due to miss out with fitness problems.

Taisei Miyashiro has been in strong goalscoring form for the team this season, finding the back of the net on eight occasions in 22 matches, and he should continue in the final third of the field.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be missing goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt through injury.

Yuya Yamagishi is also likely to be absent due to a fitness problem, but Nagoya are otherwise in strong shape.

Sho Inagaki is the team's leading goalscorer this season with seven goals, and there will once again be a position in the XI for the 33-year-old this weekend.

Vissel Kobe possible starting lineup:

Maekawa; Sakai, Honda, Ohgihara, Yamakawa; Soares, Ideguchi, Miyashiro; Osako, De Lima, Sasaki

Nagoya Grampus possible starting lineup:

Pisano; Nakayama, Tokumoto, Sato; Mikuni, Hara, Inagaki, Shiihashi; Izumi; Nagai, Junker

We say: Vissel Kobe 1-1 Nagoya Grampus

Vissel Kobe have so much quality in their side, but they will be coming up against a Nagoya side in excellent form, and we are expecting the visitors to be good enough for a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Vissel Kobe win with a probability of 48.82%. A draw has a probability of 26.8% and a win for Nagoya Grampus has a probability of 24.43%. The most likely scoreline for a Vissel Kobe win is 1-0 with a probability of 13.44%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (9.67%) and 2-1 (9.01%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (12.52%), while for a Nagoya Grampus win it is 0-1 (8.72%).

Previews by email