Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Virtus and Zrinjski Mostar, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

SS Virtus welcome HSK Zrinjski Mostar to Stadio Fonte dell'Ovo on Tuesday evening in the first leg of their 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League first qualifying round tie.

While the hosts are aiming to mark their return to European competition with a statement performance, the visitors from Bosnia and Herzegovina are looking to avoid an early stumble as they begin their latest continental campaign.

Match preview

Luigi Bizzotto’s men arrive at this stage of the Champions League as representatives of San Marino, a nation whose footballing profile remains modest on the European stage.

Yet the club has shown admirable growth in recent years, gradually elevating its domestic standing and earning the chance to feature among the continent's elite. Under their Italian head coach, Virtus have built a team that mirrors the club's ambitions: steady, compact, and willing to work hard for every inch of progress.

While their resources remain limited compared to more established outfits, the two-time Campionato Sammarinese di Calcio winners have developed a clear identity. Players such as Manuel Battistini, Simone Benincasa, and Ivan Buonocunto offer experience and composure, providing a spine around which the team is built.

Recent friendly matches and league form have underlined a pragmatic approach, with Virtus often relying on organised defensive structure and quick transitions when the opportunity arises. Their performances suggest a team that may not dazzle, but will certainly make opponents work hard for every chance.

The Sammarinese side are aware of the gulf in pedigree, yet home advantage and tactical discipline will be key tools as they attempt to unsettle their more illustrious opponents. With a strong home crowd expected and a surface they know well, Virtus will hope to take a positive result into the second leg.

On the other side, Zrinjski Mostar make the trip to San Marino with greater expectations, having become a fixture in UEFA's preliminary and qualifying rounds over the last decade. Coached by Mario Ivankovic, the Bosnian side finished their domestic season with a level of consistency that earned them another shot at European competition. Ivankovic's tenure has been marked by measured progress, with the team often showing resilience and adaptability in tight contests.

Zrinjski's squad boasts several players with significant domestic and continental experience. Up front, Nemanja Bilbija remains a reliable focal point, while midfielders Marijan Cavar and Igor Savic bring composure and distribution. The defence is anchored by the experienced pairing of Toni Sunjic and Hrvoje Barisic, who provide aerial strength and positional awareness. This core gives the Ivankovic-led side a platform to assert control, especially against sides expected to sit deep.

Their recent form is, however, mixed. Zrinjski's back-to-back wins against Igman Konjic and Borac Banja Luka were encouraging, showcasing their attacking variety and clean defensive lines. Yet losses to Zeljeznicar and GOSK Gabela, including a 3-2 defeat to the latter on May 30, exposed lapses in concentration and issues when pressed in midfield. These fluctuations mean that while Zrinjski will start as favourites, they must remain alert.

The Champions League qualifiers often present unusual matchups where momentum, confidence, and concentration become decisive. Zrinjski may boast superior talent on paper, but their ability to translate that into dominance on unfamiliar territory remains to be seen. Virtus will look to frustrate, force errors, and perhaps grab a crucial goal to put pressure on the return leg in Mostar.

Both teams are expected to view midfield control as the key battleground. Zrinjski will seek to replicate their fluid movement and control seen in their 3-0 win over Igman K., but Virtus will attempt to disrupt that rhythm early through structured pressing and aggressive duels. The rhythm of the tie may hinge on who settles quickest into their approach.

Virtus form (all competitions):









W W W D D W

Zrinjski Mostar form (all competitions):









W W W W L L

Team News

Virtus are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 shape, offering both defensive stability and a platform for swift breaks. At the back, Luigi Bizzotto is likely to trust the centre-back pairing of Simone Benincasa and Manuel Battistini, with full-backs tasked with conservative duties to avoid being caught out of position.

Ivan Buonocunto is set to anchor the midfield alongside another deep-lying partner, while the creative burden could fall on the shoulders of Matteo Prandelli and a rotating front three. Forward options remain limited but will be selected based on physical readiness and training-ground performance.

Zrinjski, on the other hand, will likely deploy a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 depending on match tempo. Mario Ivankovic may start Nemanja Bilbija at centre-forward, flanked by two pacey wingers capable of stretching Virtus’s backline.

Midfield control is expected to come from Igor Savic and Marijan Cavar, both adept at transitioning the ball quickly and shielding the defence. At the back, Sunjic and Barisic are almost certain starters in central defence, with experienced hands trusted in high-stakes situations.

Virtus possible starting lineup:

Passaniti; Battistini, Rinaldi, Pupeschi, Sabato; Golinucci, Buonocunto; Ceccaroli, Amati, Tortori; Piovaccari

Zrinjski Mostar possible starting lineup:

Karacic; Memija, Barisic, Dujmovic, Mamic; Savic, Ivancic, Topic; Bilbija, Abramovic, Mulahusejnovic

We say: Virtus 1-2 Zrinjski Mostar

With Zrinjski’s greater experience and superior attacking options, we are backing the visitors to take a narrow advantage into the second leg. Virtus may cause problems through compact defending and fast counters, but the visitors' ability to recover from setbacks and their depth in midfield should prove decisive in the closing stages.

A scoreline of 2-1 in favour of Zrinjski reflects both the visitors’ edge and the hosts’ ability to remain competitive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Andy Brent Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email