Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

After enjoying a fantastic spell with Fiorentina, the 25-year-old moved to Juventus in the January window of 2022, and he quickly became one of their key players.

The Serbia international scored 17 goals in all competitions last season, and managed 62 goals in total for the club, but he could be on the move in 2026 with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

There has not been any real progress in Vlahovic's contract situation, and Juventus might be tempted to cash in on him in the January window.

Spurs leading the race to sign Vlahovic?

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly been linked with a move for the former Partizan striker, while German giants Bayern Munich have been keeping a close eye on him as well.

The Blues signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro in the summer window, and they have a wealth of attacking options. However, they could still look to bring in a new striker if they can sell Nicolas Jackson, who is currently on loan at Bayern.

Likewise, Man Utd could also be looking for a new striker despite signing Benjamin Sesko in the summer on a big-money move.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled for regular game time after failing to make an impact, and if he leaves, the Red Devils might look to sign Vlahovic to add more competition for Sesko in the forward department.

However, according to Football Insider, Tottenham are leading the race to sign the striker, and the player is also leaning towards joining them.

Will Vlahovic be a good signing for Spurs?

Tottenham have been left worried by the injury problems of Dominic Solanke, while Richarlison has been hindered by fitness issues and poor form as well.

Thomas Frank should be looking to bring in a new striker, and Vlahovic would be a terrific addition to the side, given his wealth of experience.

It makes sense for Spurs to move quickly in January to avoid competition for the Serbian next summer, and they can get him at a resonable price.