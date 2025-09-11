Tottenham Hotspur's first match since the shock exit of executive chairman Daniel Levy takes place on Saturday evening, as Thomas Frank's side head to London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League.
Levy's 24-and-a-half-year reign came to a close during the international break, which Graham Potter's men entered on the back of a 3-0 away success at Nottingham Forest, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
WEST HAM vs. TOTTENHAM
WEST HAM
Out: Luis Guilherme (shoulder)
Doubtful: Niclas Fullkrug (calf), George Earthy (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen
TOTTENHAM
Out: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Kota Takai (foot), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (ACL)
Doubtful: Yves Bissouma (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Simons; Richarlison
