Premier League
Sep 13, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Team News: West Ham vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur's first match since the shock exit of executive chairman Daniel Levy takes place on Saturday evening, as Thomas Frank's side head to London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League.

Levy's 24-and-a-half-year reign came to a close during the international break, which Graham Potter's men entered on the back of a 3-0 away success at Nottingham Forest, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


WEST HAM vs. TOTTENHAM

WEST HAM

Out: Luis Guilherme (shoulder)

Doubtful: Niclas Fullkrug (calf), George Earthy (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen

TOTTENHAM

Out: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Kota Takai (foot), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (ACL)

Doubtful: Yves Bissouma (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Simons; Richarlison

