EFL Cup | 3rd Round
Sep 24, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Doncaster Rovers

SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers

Tottenham lineup vs. Doncaster: Predicted XI for EFL Cup clash as Thomas Frank makes 10 changes

Ten changes from Thomas? Predicted Spurs XI vs. Doncaster
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank will be expected to ring the changes for Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round clash with Doncaster Rovers in North London.

The Lilywhites are still missing James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Kota Takai (foot), Yves Bissouma (knock) and Dominic Solanke (ankle), but Frank is hopeful of having Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg) and Ben Davies (knee) back in contention for this one.

Neither man was involved in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, but if Davies is cleared to play, the Welshman will surely be considered for a start in the Lilywhites' backline.

Davies and Kevin Danso could form the protective barrier in front of Antonin Kinsky, while Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie are the most likely candidates to start in the full-back areas.

The versatile Archie Gray is a viable option at right-back too, but Frank could instead deploy the teenager as his midfield anchor, with Pape Sarr and Xavi Simons either side of him in the triumvirate.

The Spurs boss is not short of options for change up front either, and it would not be a total shock to see Dane Scarlett earn a start, but the 21-year-old may only play 45 minutes of the match given his lack of football over the past year.

Scarlett and Kolo Muani could both enjoy one half each in the striker's spot, while Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel should be given a chance to strut their stuff in the wide positions.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Spence, Danso, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Gray, Simons; Johnson, Scarlett, Tel

