Team News: Everton vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Everton vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

An Everton side yet to lose at the Hill Dickinson Stadium host a Tottenham Hotspur team with the Premier League's best away record in the 2025-26 season on Sunday afternoon.

Six places and three points separate the two clubs in the Premier League table after eight gameweeks, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


EVERTON vs. TOTTENHAM

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

TOTTENHAM

Out: Destiny Udogie (knee), Cristian Romero (adductor), James Maddison (ACL), Ben Davies (muscle), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Kota Takai (foot), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (ankle)

Doubtful: Wilson Odobert (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Tel; Kolo Muani

Written by
Ben Knapton
