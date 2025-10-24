An Everton side yet to lose at the Hill Dickinson Stadium host a Tottenham Hotspur team with the Premier League's best away record in the 2025-26 season on Sunday afternoon.
Six places and three points separate the two clubs in the Premier League table after eight gameweeks, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
EVERTON vs. TOTTENHAM
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry
TOTTENHAM
Out: Destiny Udogie (knee), Cristian Romero (adductor), James Maddison (ACL), Ben Davies (muscle), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Kota Takai (foot), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (ankle)
Doubtful: Wilson Odobert (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Tel; Kolo Muani
