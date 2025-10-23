[monks data]
Everton logo
Premier League | Gameweek 9
Oct 26, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Spurs logo

Everton
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Tottenham injury news: Thomas Frank handed Wilson Odobert injury concern ahead of Everton away trip

By
Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank faces a nervous wait to discover whether Wilson Odobert will be fit for Sunday's Premier League meeting with Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Wilson Odobert is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League clash against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Odobert picked up an injury in Wednesday's goalless away draw against Monaco in the Champions League league phase. 

The former Burnley man required treatment in the second half for an apparent rib issue before he made way for Wales international Brennan Johnson

Asked about the injury after the game, Thomas Frank told reporters: "Actually, I don't know. But of course we subbed him off because there was some pain. But I don't know the consequences of it."

Spurs face nervous wait ahead of Everton clash

Tottenham's medical team will now assess Odobert to establish whether he will be fit for Sunday's trip to Merseyside, or if he faces a spell on the sidelines. 

Odobert has started six of Tottenham's last seven competitive games, including their previous four matches. 

The 20-year-old has seemingly established himself as Frank's first-choice left winger, even though he is still waiting to register his first goal or assist of the season.

Odobert will be desperate to avoid time in the treatment room after becoming a regular starter, especially as the club already have a number of absentees to contend with. 

Tottenham's extensive injury list

Spurs are currently without the services of Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin.

Captain Cristian Romero is at risk of missing a third consecutive match with an adductor issue, while Destiny Udogie and Kota Takai could also miss the meeting with David Moyes's side.

If Odobert is added to the injury list, Johnson would surely come into the side to make his fourth Premier League start of the season.

Alternatively, Frank could put Mathys Tel or Richarlison on the left flank, with the latter hoping to play a role against his former club on Monday.

Written by
Ben Sully
