Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Two teams at opposite ends of the Premier League table will meet on Saturday night when Tottenham Hotspur host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs sit third in the standings with three wins, one draw and one defeat in five league games, while Wolves are rock bottom of the table and remain the only team without a point on the board.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League encounter.

What time does Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm, BST, on Saturday evening.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers being played?

The contest will take place at Tottenham Hotspur's home ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has been their home ground since 2019.

It is the third largest football stadium in England and the largest club stadium in London, boasting a capacity of 62,850.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest in London will be available to Sky Sports subscribers, with Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event both showing the match.

Online streaming

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to access the game on the SkyGo on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app. UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:50pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to record their fourth Premier League victory in six fixtures under new manager Thomas Frank, while they are also looking to build on their current four-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to maintain the momentum from their 2-0 win over Everton in the EFL Cup as their search for a first Premier League point continues.