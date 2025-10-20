[monks data]
Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sebastien Pocognoli's first Champions League game as Monaco manager sees the Ligue 1 outfit host Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday's league-phase showdown.

Les Monegasques have just one point to show from their opening two games of the 2025-26 tournament, while the Lilywhites have collected four points to sit ninth in the table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.


MONACO vs. TOTTENHAM

MONACO

Out: Eric Dier (hamstring), Paul Pogba (fitness), Lukas Hradecky (knee), Vanderson (hamstring), Denis Zakaria (adductor), Lamine Camara (ankle),

Doubtful: Christian Mawissa (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kohn; Salisu, Kehrer, Henrique; Diatta, Coulibaly, Teze, Ouattara; Akliouche, Fati; Balogun

TOTTENHAM

Out: Mathys Tel (ineligible), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (foot), Ben Davies (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Richarlison, Simons

