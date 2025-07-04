Could this summer see the next $£100m football stars? Isak, Rodrygo, Gyokeres and more linked with huge transfers.

With the absolute dominance of Europe's wealthiest clubs, another wave of record-breaking transfers is on the horizon. Following the expected departure of Florian Wirtz for a huge fee, hundreds of millions more could soon change hands.

In this article, we take a look at nine players — from rising stars to established names — who could join football's exclusive £100m transfer club. The only question is, who will demand the biggest contract?

9. Tyler Dibling (Southampton)

Tottenham reportedly considered a £100m bid for Dibling during the winter window. While that may sound exaggerated, the 19-year-old was one of the few bright sparks in a struggling Southampton side that suffered relegation.

"I heard Manchester United offered £21m, but I am not sure that would even get his left foot," joked former Saints boss Russell Martin. Regardless, Dibling remains one of the most valuable young assets in the Championship — it all depends on how much faith he has in his own talent.

8. Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica)

After a superb debut campaign, with 29 goals in 53 matches — including seven in the Champions League — Pavlidis is attracting interest from Chelsea and Newcastle. However, his €100m release clause is considered a major obstacle by Benfica insiders.

The Greek striker certainly has talent and goal threat, but it remains to be seen whether any club will gamble such a fee on a player yet to prove himself in one of Europe’s top leagues.

The young Portuguese talent signed a €100m contract and wasted little time making an impression, scoring seven goals in Porto's final nine league matches. His performances have attracted the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Arsenal.

"He sees the game like no one I have ever coached… always one step ahead, technically superb," said former youth coach Nuno Pimentel. With the current market conditions, now could be the ideal time for a blockbuster transfer.

Despite registering 40 goal contributions last season, Barcola is not always guaranteed a starting place at PSG. Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to make a move — the €100m price tag may convince the French champions to sell.

Barcola offers versatility across the frontline, capable of scoring from virtually any position, and looks ready to take on a leading role elsewhere.

Newcastle are demanding at least £127m to even start negotiations for Isak, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. Liverpool and Arsenal are both monitoring the Swedish striker, whose combination of pace, movement and finishing could command a record-breaking sum.

Many believe securing Isak's signature could be decisive in the Premier League title race — a testament to his growing importance.

Often overshadowed by the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo has quietly delivered 109 goal contributions for Real Madrid since 2019. However, his place in the starting XI is under threat.

After being shifted to the sidelines by successive managers — Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, and now Xabi Alonso — Real Madrid are reportedly open to offers of around €100m. Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are among the clubs interested, with Fabrizio Romano describing him as "Arsenal's dream signing."

The Swedish forward has enjoyed a phenomenal season, scoring 43 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions. Sporting CP are determined to keep him but may struggle, with Gyokeres holding a €100m release clause and his representatives pushing for a move.

"He's the complete striker — strong in duels, fast, clinical, and excellent with his back to goal. That is exactly what you need in the Premier League," former Reading boss Veljko Paunovic told Sky Sports.

A Premier League arrival could see Gyokeres become one of the division's most feared forwards — if a club is willing to meet the nine-figure asking price.

The Slovenian striker, known for his dominance in aerial duels, has scored 39 goals in two seasons for Leipzig. Arsenal are reportedly prioritising Sesko as their next marquee signing, with a deal worth around €100m thought to be in the works.

The transfer could help Leipzig's finances, while offering Arsenal a young, physically imposing forward with the potential to become an icon.

Arguably the most in-demand player on this list, Ekitike is being tracked by Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa. Since his move from PSG, the 22-year-old has registered 34 goal contributions, solidifying his status as one of Europe's most promising talents.

Frankfurt are holding out for over €100m, with the Frenchman's statistics — including the most touches and box penetrations among players in Europe's top five leagues — justifying the hefty price tag.

Often compared to Thierry Henry for his elegance and composure in front of goal, Ekitike could be the missing piece for one of Europe's elite clubs.