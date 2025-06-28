Southampton are reportedly preparing to announce the loan departure of young defender Juan Larios to Spain for the 2025-26 term.

Southampton defender Juan Larios is set to join La Liga 2 outfit Cultural Leonesa this summer.

The 21-year-old has struggled massively with injuries since arriving from the academy of Manchester City during the summer of 2022.

Larios has managed just the single appearance for the senior side of the Saints over the past two campaigns, leading to personal annoyance.

The Spaniard was subbed onto the field of play for the final minute by Russell Martin during Southampton's 5-3 success over Cardiff City in the EFL Cup in August 2024.

Larios possesses relative international pedigree, having turned out for Spain's Under-21s twice since September 2022.

Southampton youngster Larios closing in on Spain switch?

According to journalist Matteo Moretto via the Daily Echo, Larios could be set for his first-ever taste of prolonged senior football.

The report claims that the football-starved 21-year-old is closing in on a transfer to Cultural Leonesa, who are plying their trade in La Liga 2 during 2025-26.

It is understood that the move would be a temporary one for Larios, who would be at the second-tier side for the 2025-26 campaign.

The left-back is known to be very keen on playing senior football after being denied the opportunity to do so at St Mary's Stadium by a combination of competition and fitness.

Larios wanted to depart the South Coast for six months during the January transfer window, but Southampton had already reached their permitted number of international loans.

"I want to play" - Larios outline short-term desires

Speaking after a fixture for Southampton Under-23s earlier in 2025, Larios provided an update on his situation on the South Coast.

"I'm good with the club. I have no problems. We will speak, and let's see what they think about me for the future," he stated in May.

"I'm sure they'll have a plan, and I will follow because I'm under contract. I'm going to do whatever they want me to do. I will give my opinion.

"I want to play. I think the most important thing for me is to be playing. That's going to help me more with the injuries, to play every week.

"I hope the club has something planned for me, and we will see. I'm happy that I'm ready for next season, for whatever comes."

Larios moves to Cultural Leonesa after their promotion-winning campaign in Spain's third division during 2024-25.