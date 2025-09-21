Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Southampton and Liverpool.

© Imago

Liverpool will have to beat Championship opponents Southampton at Anfield on Tuesday if they wish to progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

The Reds triumphed 2-1 against Everton at home in the Premier League on Saturday, winning their fifth league game of the campaign, whereas Southampton were beaten 3-1 by Hull City on Saturday in the second tier.

Arne Slot's side will welcome the Saints to Anfield in the EFL Cup, and he will hope that his side's campaign in the tournament can result in their 11th title.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 122

Southampton wins: 31

Draws: 26

Liverpool wins: 65

Between 1902 and 1926, the first seven meetings between Southampton and Liverpool took place exclusively in the FA Cup, but the two clubs have since built up a healthy page of head-to-head history in the Premier League and First Division.

From 122 previous battles in all tournaments, the Reds have come up trumps on 65 occasions, while Southampton have prevailed 31 times, and another 26 contests have seen both sides shake hands on a point apiece.

The more recent showdowns in the 21st century have almost always seen the Merseyside giants come out on the correct end of the scoreline, though, as Liverpool have won 14 of their last 16 battles with Southampton in all tournaments, including a 3-1 come-from-behind Premier League win in March 2025.

The only aberrations for Liverpool in that streak were a 1-0 loss in January 2021 during their dismal winter period, and an engrossing 4-4 draw at St Mary's on the final weekend of the 2022-23 campaign; they prevailed 3-2 at the same venue in a November 2024 thriller, one month before also edging out their managerless opponents 2-1 in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool and Southampton did cross paths on one occasion in the 2023-24 campaign, when Jurgen Klopp masterminded a 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round victory with an incredibly young squad, as Lewis Koumas opened the scoring before a Jayden Danns brace.

By fighting back to win in March 2025, Liverpool marched to an eighth straight home victory on the bounce against Southampton, who last avoided defeat at Anfield in a 0-0 draw in May 2017, a few months after their last success on the Reds' turf in that season's EFL Cup semi-finals.

With a staggering 13 goals against Southampton, Liverpool legend Ian Rush is comfortably the highest-scoring player in matches between the Reds and the Saints, while Mohamed Salah's brace in March 2025 moved him onto 11 strikes in this head-to-head.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 08, 2025: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton (Premier League)

Dec 18, 2024: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool (League Cup Quarter-Finals)

Nov 24, 2024: Southampton 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2024: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round)

May 28, 2023: Southampton 4-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2022: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton (Premier League)

May 17, 2022: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2021: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton (Premier League)

May 08, 2021: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Jan 04, 2021: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2020: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2019: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2019: Southampton 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2018: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2018: Southampton 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 18, 2017: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton (Premier League)

May 07, 2017: Liverpool 0-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Jan 25, 2017: Liverpool 0-1 Southampton (League Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 11, 2017: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool (League Cup Semi-Finals)

Nov 19, 2016: Southampton 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 08, 2025: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton (Premier League)

Nov 24, 2024: Southampton 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Southampton 4-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2022: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton (Premier League)

May 17, 2022: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2021: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton (Premier League)

May 08, 2021: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Jan 04, 2021: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2020: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2019: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)