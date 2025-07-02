Sports Mole previews Friday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Shelbourne and Cork City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to return to winning ways following a worrying run of results, Shelbourne welcome whipping boys Cork City to Tolka Park on Friday night for a League of Ireland Premier clash.

The Shels managed a point at the base of Galway United last time out, whereas the Rebel Army forced a share of the spoils against St Patrick's Athletic.

Match preview

After storming to the League of Ireland Premier title during the 2024 term - their first such success since 2006 - Shelbourne are back in the middle region of the top flight this time around, struggling to string together a collection of positive results.

The Shels are currently in the midst of a three-game winless run following a share of the honours at the home of Galway last Friday night, when a first-half strike from Ademipo Odubeko was cancelled out by a late equaliser from substitute Bobby Burns.

Tasting victory in just one of their last six top-flight contests, Shelbourne have slumped down to fifth spot in the League of Ireland Premier standings after 24 matches, a mammoth 16 points behind league-leading Shamrock Rovers, who are 11 points ahead of second-placed Derry City.

With the defence of their Irish crown all-but over, the Shels will be looking to put on a few positive displays at Tolka Park in front of their supporters before the campaign's conclusion, with Joey O'Brien's troops losing each of their last two games at the venue.

After spending time in the academy of West Ham United and Primeira Liga outfit Maritimo, 22-year-old Odubeko is now the leading light at the top end of the pitch for midtable dwellers Shelbourne, with the Irishman providing seven goal contributions across 23 league appearances so far in 2025.

Winners of the country's second division in two of the past three seasons, Cork are aiming to establish themselves as a force at the top table of Irish football once again, however Friday's visitors have suffered a severe fall from grace since their League of Ireland Premier title in 2017.

The Rebel Army are putting up little resistance to an impending relegation during the 2025 season, with City now 11 games without a win following a goalless draw at Turner's Cross versus St Patrick's Athletic last Friday night in front of just 2,000 spectators.

Earning only five points from their last 11 top-flight matches, Cork City are unsurprisingly rooted to the very bottom of the League of Ireland Premier rankings, four points behind Sligo Rovers in the relegation playoff spot and 12 points adrift of Waterford in the safety of eighth.

Supporters of the Rebel Army will travel to Tolka Park on Friday in hope more than expectation of a positive evening, with their wounded heroes winless across 10 top-flight outings to date this calendar year, collecting a division-low two points on their travels.

Aiming to steer Cork away from trouble at the foot of the standings, Gerard Nash is currently navigating his first stint as a senior head coach following a two-year spell in charge of Aston Villa Under-19s, with the 38-year-old yet to earn a victory after seven matches.

Team News

Providing a brilliant assist for Odubeko's opener at Galway last week, midfielder Jonathan Lunney has done enough to retain his spot in the Shelbourne XI.

There could be an alteration in the back three of the Shels, with youngster James Norris potentially set to be replaced by Tyreke Wilson at Tolka Park.

Cork City are short on options in their left-back department due to the ankle injury suffered by Benny Couto in late April, with the 21-year-old expected back in a few weeks.

After netting a respectable tally of three goals across seven league appearances, Ruairi Keating picked up a muscle injury and is unavailable once again for the Rebel Army.

Keeping their first clean sheet of the season last time out, Friday's visitors should stick with a centre-back pairing of Freddie Anderson and Charlie Lyons.

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Kearns; Ledwidge, Chapman, Gannon, Wilson, Temple; Kelly, Lunney, Wood; Odubeko, Boyd

Cork City possible starting lineup:

Troost; Mbeng, Anderson, Lyons, Kiernan; Murray, Bolger, Crowley; Nolan, Nelson, Maguire

We say: Shelbourne 2-1 Cork City

After consecutive draws on the road, Shelbourne are back at their Tolka Park base and should be extremely confident of putting a sorry Cork City to the sword.

The Rebel Army are winless on the road across 10 attempts and should slump to their 12th defeat of the league campaign in Dublin on Friday night.

