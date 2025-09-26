Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Sassuolo and Udinese, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After back-to-back defeats on the road, Sassuolo will return to home turf on Sunday, when they welcome Udinese to Mapei Stadium.

While the Neroverdi were knocked out of the Coppa Italia in midweek, their visitors progressed to the last 16, building on a bright start to the Serie A season.

Match preview

Still adapting to life back in the big time, Sassuolo have lost three of their four league games since returning to Italy's top flight.

Champions of the second tier last season, they are back in Serie A after just one year away, but a tough fixture list has left them with only three points so far.

After an opening-day defeat to Napoli, the Neroverdi then lost to fellow promoted club Cremonese, then shocked Lazio with a 1-0 win, before facing Inter Milan at San Siro.

Though Walid Cheddira's late goal sparked a potential comeback, and captain Domenico Berardi almost equalised, Sassuolo ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat - and there was more misery to come three days later.

On Wednesday night, the Emilian club lost their third away match of the season, exiting the cup in Como. Fabio Grosso's side were soundly beaten 3-0 at Stadio Sinigaglia, so they have been left to focus solely on survival.

Picking up points on home soil could prove crucial in that respect, but their record against Udinese makes grim reading: Sassuolo have won only one of 11 Serie A clashes between the clubs in Reggio Emilia.

Home or away, it has been nine years since Udinese were beaten by Sunday's hosts, with their three most recent meetings ending in draws.

The Fruilani have also made a much stronger start to the 2025-26 campaign than Sassuolo, losing just once - against AC Milan.

After suffering their first defeat last weekend, Udinese quickly bounced back with a 2-1 win over Palermo in the Coppa Italia, setting up an away tie with Juventus in the last 16.

Summer signings Nicolo Zaniolo and Lennon Miller were handed starts on Tuesday evening, and both duly found the net before half time, keeping hopes of a first-ever cup triumph alive.

Before meeting their fellow Bianconeri in December, the Udine club must try to extend a promising start to Kosta Runjaic's second season. On Sunday, his side will seek a third straight away win, having already conquered Inter and Pisa.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

L L W L

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

W L L W L L

Udinese Serie A form:

D W W L

Udinese form (all competitions):

W D W W L W

Team News

After a much-changed team were well beaten by Como, Sassuolo will revert to a more familiar XI this weekend, when stars such as Berardi and Nemanja Matic should return to the lineup.

One bonus in midweek was a cameo from Polish right-back Sebastian Walukiewicz, who appeared as a substitute after injury ruled him out against Inter.

So, Yeferson Paz is the hosts' sole absentee, giving Grosso plenty of options to choose from.

Udinese also made several changes in the cup - albeit with more success - where goalscorers Miller and Zaniolo both staked their claim for selection on Sunday.

The latter could keep his place, as fellow forwards Adam Buksa (head) and Vakoun Bayo (thigh) are struggling with minor injuries, while Iker Bravo has left to represent Spain at the Under-20 World Cup.

A trio of goalkeepers are also unavailable, as Maduka Okoye continues to serve a suspension, Alessandro Nunziante is on Italy Under-20s duty, and Daniele Padelli has yet to fully recover from a knee problem; Razvan Sava will start.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Coulibaly, Idzes, Muharemovic, Doig; Kone, Matic, Vranckx; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Sava; Ehizibue, Kristensen, Solet, Zemura; Atta, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp; Zaniolo, Davis

We say: Sassuolo 1-1 Udinese

For the fourth straight meeting, the points will be shared between these two teams, as Udinese can be tough customers.

Sassuolo certainly boast a threat, but they have conceded an average of two goals per game over their last five matches, meaning a clean sheet is unlikely.

