Republic of Ireland Under-21s lose to Norway and miss out on the chance to top their qualifying group.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s have missed the chance to finish the year at the top of their European Championship qualifying group by slipping to a defeat against Norway.

The Irish began the week one point ahead of Germany in Group 5, but will end 2017 in second place thanks to a pair of early goals which came in rapid succession in Drammen.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for Norway with 19 on the clock, before Iver Fossum doubled their advantage one minute later.

Ireland pulled one back just after the half-hour mark through Inverness Caledonian Thistle man Jake Mulraney, but were unable to find an equaliser.

The defeat marks only the second time Ireland have failed to pick up maximum points during their qualifying campaign, the other being a goalless draw with the Norwegians in Dublin.

Germany, meanwhile, thrashed Israel 5-2 away to move two points clear of Ireland at the top of the table with five matches played.