Portman Road hosts one of the midweek’s most intriguing Championship clashes on Tuesday night as promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town welcome an improving Watford side.

The Tractor Boys continue to impress under Kieran McKenna, sitting just outside the play offs after a strong start built on dominant home form, while Watford arrive looking to carry over their sharp attacking displays from Vicarage Road to the road where their season has yet to take flight.



Match preview

Ipswich’s campaign has been defined by their performances in front of their own fans. McKenna’s men have taken 14 points from seven home games (W4-D2-L1), producing some of the division’s most consistent attacking football in the process.

The numbers back up the eye test as Ipswich rank among the top three for xG and have scored in all but one league game at Portman Road. Their high press and inventive midfield rotations have delivered a steady stream of chances, with an average of 1.9 xG per home match and over 70% of fixtures clearing 2.5 total goals.

Watford, by contrast, have been a different side away from home. While Javier Gracia’s team boast the league’s best home record, their form on the road has been flat with no wins in six away outings and just four goals scored.

Their xG creation dips sharply outside Vicarage Road, and their pressing structure tends to sit deeper, inviting pressure that Ipswich’s possession-heavy approach thrives upon.

Even so, Watford possess enough attacking quality to pose a threat. Luca Kjerrumgaard and Imran Louza provide quality, and the visitors have generated at least one xG in four of their six away trips. The problem has been converting that into points a theme repeated throughout their campaign.

Ipswich’s attacking rhythm, tactical stability, and relentless home pressure make them rightful favourites here. Watford’s counter-attacking potential gives them a puncher’s chance, but unless their away efficiency improves, another frustrating afternoon looks likely.

Ipswich Town Championship form:

WWLLW

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

WWLLW

Watford Championship form:

WLWLW

Watford form (all competitions):

WLWLW

Team News

Both sides have important selection calls to make ahead of Tuesday night’s clash at Portman Road. Ipswich remain without Sammie Szmodics, who faces a lengthy spell out with a knee injury, while George Hirst, Leif Davis, and Ivan Azon are all fitness doubts.

Chuba Akpom is fit and could start up front if either Hirst or Azon is unavailable. Marcelino Nunez will continue in the number 10 role after his brace at QPR, and Ashley Young or Ben Johnson may deputise for Davis at left-back if needed.

With Alex Palmer still side lined, Christian Walton will continue in goal, while Harry Clarke and Conor Townsend are also out.

Manager Kieran McKenna is expected to freshen up his line up, with Jens Cajuste a possible midfield inclusion. Jack Clarke, who has been pushing for more starts, is in contention to return to the XI, while Jaden Philogene should keep his place on the wing after scoring five goals in six home appearances this season.

Watford, meanwhile, welcome back James Abankwah after suspension, but Giorgi Chakvetadze remains out with a foot injury. Othmane Mamma is available again following his involvement in the Under-20 World Cup.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton, Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Johnson, Taylor, Matusiwa, Philogene, Egeli, Nunez, Hirst

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik, Ngakia, Keben, Pollock, Bola, Baah, Louza, Kyprianou, Vata, Doumbia, Kjerrumgaard

We say: Ipswich Town 2-1 Watford

Ipswich will be looking to build on their dominant display at QPR when they return to Portman Road on Tuesday night, and they have every reason to fancy their chances against a Watford side still struggling for rhythm away from home. The Tractor Boys have only evet lost only twice under McKenna in the Championship and been strong in front of their own fans this season.

