Already fighting at opposite ends of the League One table, Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion will meet at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors suffered a third straight league defeat last time out while their hosts dropped to sixth spot following a loss of their own.

Huddersfield Town return to action on Saturday in search of a return to winning ways to strengthen their standing at the top end of the League One table.

After falling short of an immediate return to the Championship last time around, they turned to Lee Grant over the summer and have enjoyed a relatively pleasing start to the new term, earning points from their first eight outings.

The Terriers have managed five victories alongside three defeats in those games, scoring 15 goals and conceding 11 along the way, with their most recent triumph being a 3-2 home win over Peterborough United thanks to goals from Will Alves, Herbie Kane and Joe Taylor.

A trip to Yorkshire rivals Bradford City then followed last weekend, but Grant's men left empty-handed following a 3-1 beating, with Zepiqueno Redmond's 80th-minute goal coming too late to spark a turnaround after Bobby Pointon's brace and a Josh Neufville goal had the hosts 3-0 up at the interval.

Left disappointed by that loss to their fellow fast-starters, Huddersfield Town will bid to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday and extend their perfect home league record having won each of their first four matches at the John Smith's Stadium.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to Yorkshire aiming to end a winless run in England's third tier and climb out of the bottom four.

After avoiding relegation under the management of Gary Bowyer in impressive fashion last season, Burton Albion have endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 term, despite beginning with an opening-day victory over Mansfield Town.

The Brewers have since added just one more point to their tally in the last five league attempts, coming from a goalless stalemate against Port Vale before suffering three straight defeats heading into the weekend.

After falling short against Stockport County and Luton Town, Bowyer's men hosted Lincoln City last weekend and again came away empty-handed as Sonny Bradley netted the only goal of the game for their visitors in the first half.

Now sitting 22nd at this early stage of the campaign as a result of their tough run, Burton Albion face another difficult test at the weekend in their bid to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom end of the table.

Huddersfield Town will remain without Jacob Chapman, Antony Evans, Lynden Gooch, Marcus McGuane, Mickel Miller and Jack Whatmough on Saturday, all of whom are confined to the treatment room.

Lee Grant may opt to make changes from last week's defeat to Bradford City, with Alfie May hoping to come back in from the outset after netting 82 goals over his previous four league seasons.

Will Alves, Zepiqueno Redmond and Bojan Radulovic will also compete for attacking spots, while Herbie Kane and Ryan Ledson should continue their partnership in the engine room.

Burton Albion are unable to call on Terence Vancooten and James Jones due to injuries, while Tyrese Shade is a fresh concern but should be deemed fit to start.

George Evans will continue in the midfield alongside Charlie Webster and Kegs Chauke after making his debut last time out.

If he is ready to start, Shade should lead the line alongside Jake Beesley, while Kyran Lofthouse and Sebastian Revan will offer further support from wing-back roles.

Nicholls; Sorensen, Low, Wallace, Roughan; Kane, Ledson; Harness, Castledine, Taylor; May

Dudek; Godwin-Malife, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Webster, Chauke, Evans, Revan; Beesley, Shade

We say: Huddersfield Town 3-1 Burton Albion

Huddersfield Town will be desperate to bounce back from last week's defeat and strengthen their position at the top end of the table, and we envisage them outclassing a Burton Albion side who are low on confidence on Saturday.

