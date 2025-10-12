Preview: Guinea vs Botswana - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Guinea and Botswana, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In what is a fixture with no effect on the dynamics of the standings, Guinea will clash with Botswana in Group G of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Tuesday.

Both sides have been eliminated from the contest, and they will only be playing for pride when they file out next week.

Match preview

Guinea will take to the pitch to slug it out with Botswana, but the fixture is essentially a dead rubber with nothing at stake for the West Africans.

Although they are no longer in the running for a place in next year’s Mundial, Paulo Duarte’s men have posted some good results.

The hosts have recorded four wins from nine matches, and they are unbeaten in their last three World Cup qualification fixtures, with a draw sandwiched between two victories.

In their last outing, the Syli Nationale’s Abdoulkarim Traore was the hero, as his two goals on either side of half-time ensured they claimed all three points.

Going into this contest, the ‘home side’ will be looking to get their pound of flesh, having narrowly lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

At the start of the qualification campaign, not too many people gave the Zebras a chance of emerging as the top side in this group.

However, Morena Ramoreboli’s team have surpassed expectations, with three wins across nine fixtures, ahead of their final fixture on Tuesday.

Having said that, their current reality is far from ideal, as they have endured a three-game winless streak in World Cup qualification fixtures.

In their last match, they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against Uganda, but the outcome flatters Ramoreboli’s men, who were totally outplayed and managed only one shot on target.

Worse still, the Zebras have been winless in their last six encounters across all competitions, and they will be eager to stop the rot as they wrap up their campaign.

Guinea World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





L



D



L



W



D



W





Guinea form (all competitions):





L



L



D



W



D



W





Botswana World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





W



L



W



L



L



L





Botswana form (all competitions):





D



D



W



L



L



L





Team News

Injuries have not helped the hosts lately, with Mouctar Diakhaby and Issiaga Sylla withdrawing from the squad.

Despite Serhou Guirassy's poor return of one goal during qualifying, the Borussia Dortmund marksman is primed to start on Tuesday.

Aguibou Camara leads the Guinean side in goals, but he was not involved last time, and his participation on Tuesday remains doubtful.

In his absence, Ousmane Camara, who plays for Angers, is likely to continue as the lone striker up front.

For the visitors, Keagile Kgosipula should continue in goal, while the quartet of Mothusi Johnson, Mosha Gaolaolwe, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Alford Velaphi are expected to form the protective shield at the back.

Guinea possible starting lineup:

S. Sylla; D. Sylla, Soumah, Conteh, Sekou Sylla; Cisse, Konate; Toure, Balde, Traore; Camara

Botswana possible starting lineup:

Kgosipula; Johnson, Gaolaolwe, Ditlhokwe, Velaphi; Orebonye, Baruti, Leinanyawe, Mohutsiwa; Setsile, Seakanyeng

We say: Guinea 1-0 Botswana

Smart money will be on Guinea to win here and end their campaign on a high, after a disappointing qualifying series, and we are backing the West Africans to earn a narrow 1-0 win.

Ademola Adediji Written by

