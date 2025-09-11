Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee and Motherwell, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Dundee welcome Motherwell to the Kilmac Stadium on Saturday for a Premiership clash that pits a side searching for consistency against a team that has made resilience their trademark.

Both clubs arrive with contrasting streaks and ambitions, but history suggests another finely balanced encounter could be on the cards.

Match preview

Dundee’s recent run has been patchy, with two wins, two draws and two defeats in their last six outings across all competitions.

They have averaged 1.67 goals per match in that period while conceding one, but control of games has been an issue.

Their possession stats sit at just 34.33% on average, dropping to under 30% across their last three at home, underlining struggles to dictate tempo.

At Dens Park, results have not come easily. The Dark Blues have failed to win in 90% of their last 10 home league games and lost eight of their last 13.

Their head-to-head record with Motherwell also leans negative, with three defeats in their last five against the Steelmen.

Their most recent clash in May 2025 highlighted Dundee’s frustrations. Despite registering more dangerous attacks (47 to 39) and six shots on target, they fell 2-1 at home.

Diego Portales put them ahead on the half-hour mark, but Tom Sparrow equalised before Tawanda Maswanhise struck a dramatic 91st-minute winner for Motherwell. Fine margins once again separated the sides, a pattern that may repeat here.

Motherwell, on the other hand, come into the game on a six-match unbeaten run, albeit with four of those ending in draws.

Their knack for avoiding defeat has been a theme, with the Steelmen losing just once in their last 15 games across all competitions. In the Premiership, they’ve drawn half of their last 14 fixtures, averaging 1.5 goals per match and nearly 11 total shots per game.

Away from home, Motherwell’s record is mixed but improving. While over half of their last 20 league trips have ended in defeat, they are unbeaten in seven of their last eight across all competitions, a sign of their growing resilience. Like Dundee, however, turning stalemates into victories has proven difficult.

Dundee’s broader Premiership struggles remain telling: winless in 17 of their last 21 league games and conceding at a rate of 2.2 goals per match. while Motherwell are without victory in six of their last seven.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L D D L

Dundee form (all competitions):

W W L D D L

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

D D D D





Motherwell form (all competitions):

W D D W D D

Team News

Dundee are expected to remain without Paul Digby and Charlie Reilly for a second straight match due to injury.

A back five of Drey Wright, Ryan Astley, Clark Robertson, Luke Graham and Imari Samuels have started each of the last two league games, and the same defence is expected to be named on Sunday.

Motherwell have a longer list of absentees, with Tom Sparrow, Sam Nicholson, Filip Stuparevic, Zach Robinson and John Koutroumbis all sidelined.

Tawanda Maswanhise, the late match-winner in May, is also a doubt after limping off in their previous outing. If unavailable, Detlef Osong could step in to support Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Callum Slattery in attack.

Dundee possible XI:

McCracken; Wright, Astley, C Robertson, Graham, Samuels; Westley, Jones, F Robertson; Murray, Dhanda

Motherwell possible XI:

Ward; O'Donnell, Balmer, McGinn, Longelo; Just, Watt, Fadinger; Osong, Stamatelopoulos, Slattery

We say: Dundee 1-1 Motherwell

With Dundee struggling to establish home dominance and Motherwell locked in a cycle of draws, this clash may once again come down to narrow margins.

The Steelmen’s resilience makes them difficult to beat, while Dundee’s home struggles continue to weigh heavily.

Toyosi Afolayan Written by

