[monks data]
Dundee logo
Scottish Premiership
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Motherwell logo

Dundee
vs.
Motherwell

Preview: Dundee vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Dundee vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee and Motherwell, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Dundee welcome Motherwell to the Kilmac Stadium on Saturday for a Premiership clash that pits a side searching for consistency against a team that has made resilience their trademark.

Both clubs arrive with contrasting streaks and ambitions, but history suggests another finely balanced encounter could be on the cards.


Match preview

Dundee’s recent run has been patchy, with two wins, two draws and two defeats in their last six outings across all competitions.

They have averaged 1.67 goals per match in that period while conceding one, but control of games has been an issue.

Their possession stats sit at just 34.33% on average, dropping to under 30% across their last three at home, underlining struggles to dictate tempo.

At Dens Park, results have not come easily. The Dark Blues have failed to win in 90% of their last 10 home league games and lost eight of their last 13.

Their head-to-head record with Motherwell also leans negative, with three defeats in their last five against the Steelmen.

Their most recent clash in May 2025 highlighted Dundee’s frustrations. Despite registering more dangerous attacks (47 to 39) and six shots on target, they fell 2-1 at home.

Diego Portales put them ahead on the half-hour mark, but Tom Sparrow equalised before Tawanda Maswanhise struck a dramatic 91st-minute winner for Motherwell. Fine margins once again separated the sides, a pattern that may repeat here.

Jens Berthel Askou (Motherwell Manager) on July 8, 2025

Motherwell, on the other hand, come into the game on a six-match unbeaten run, albeit with four of those ending in draws.

Their knack for avoiding defeat has been a theme, with the Steelmen losing just once in their last 15 games across all competitions. In the Premiership, they’ve drawn half of their last 14 fixtures, averaging 1.5 goals per match and nearly 11 total shots per game.

Away from home, Motherwell’s record is mixed but improving. While over half of their last 20 league trips have ended in defeat, they are unbeaten in seven of their last eight across all competitions, a sign of their growing resilience. Like Dundee, however, turning stalemates into victories has proven difficult.

Dundee’s broader Premiership struggles remain telling: winless in 17 of their last 21 league games and conceding at a rate of 2.2 goals per match. while Motherwell are without victory in six of their last seven.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L D D L

Dundee form (all competitions):

W W L D D L

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

D D D D



Motherwell form (all competitions):

W D D W D D


Team News

Dundee's Lyall Cameron on May 18, 2025

Dundee are expected to remain without Paul Digby and Charlie Reilly for a second straight match due to injury.

A back five of Drey Wright, Ryan Astley, Clark Robertson, Luke Graham and Imari Samuels have started each of the last two league games, and the same defence is expected to be named on Sunday.

Motherwell have a longer list of absentees, with Tom Sparrow, Sam Nicholson, Filip Stuparevic, Zach Robinson and John Koutroumbis all sidelined.

Tawanda Maswanhise, the late match-winner in May, is also a doubt after limping off in their previous outing. If unavailable, Detlef Osong could step in to support Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Callum Slattery in attack.

Dundee possible XI:

McCracken; Wright, Astley, C Robertson, Graham, Samuels; Westley, Jones, F Robertson; Murray, Dhanda

Motherwell possible XI:

Ward; O'Donnell, Balmer, McGinn, Longelo; Just, Watt, Fadinger; Osong, Stamatelopoulos, Slattery


SM words green background

We say: Dundee 1-1 Motherwell

With Dundee struggling to establish home dominance and Motherwell locked in a cycle of draws, this clash may once again come down to narrow margins.

The Steelmen’s resilience makes them difficult to beat, while Dundee’s home struggles continue to weigh heavily.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581237:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7689:
Written by
Toyosi Afolayan
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Jens Berthel Askou Steven Pressley Tawanda Maswanhise Tom Sparrow Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!