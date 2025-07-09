Sports Mole previews Friday's Brasileiro clash between Internacional and Vitoria, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Internacional welcome Vitoria to Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda on Saturday evening, with both sides desperate to put some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Separated only by goal difference, the pair sit on 11 points after 12 matches, with the hosts currently placed 17th and their visitors 16th. The stakes could not be higher, with both teams coming off the back of defeats last time out too.

Match preview

Once a powerhouse in Brazilian football, Internacional are enduring a difficult 2025 campaign. The 2024 season showed promise, as the team secured a fifth-placed finish in Serie A and clinched the Campeonato Gaucho title. It seemed a foundation had been laid for a sustained push towards silverware, but results this term have fallen below expectations.

The Porto Alegre-based club have won just two of their 12 league matches this season, scoring 12 times and conceding 18 goals. Their home form has not offered respite either, as they are winless in their last two top-flight games at Beira-Rio. The recent 2-0 defeat to Atletico Mineiro further underlined their struggles, marking back-to-back losses following a similar result against Fluminense.

Roger Machado’s side are clearly missing the defensive discipline that saw them earn consistent results last season. They have conceded at least one goal in five of their last six games, and the balance between defence and attack remains elusive. Despite flashes of individual brilliance, there has been little in the way of consistent collective performance.

Attacking-wise, the team’s forward unit has not been firing. Alan Patrick and Rafael Borre have had moments of impact but lack the sustained influence required to lead a recovery. Meanwhile, midfielders like Thiago Maia and Bruno Henrique have struggled to dictate the tempo, leaving the team disconnected between the lines.

With no continental football to distract them, Internacional must focus entirely on domestic survival. A win against a fellow relegation-threatened side would not only provide three crucial points but also a significant psychological boost heading into the second half of the campaign.

In contrast, Vitoria’s 2023 Serie B-winning exploits feel like a distant memory. After dropping to 11th place last season, the 2025 campaign has started in even more concerning fashion. Thiago Carpini’s men have matched Internacional point for point, but their inability to win matches consistently has placed them under immense pressure.

Leao da Barra have failed to score in their last five outings in all competitions, two of which ended in goalless draws against Corinthians and Cruzeiro in their last two league games. While those results did halt a run of three consecutive defeats, they have done little to lift the club from the lower rungs of the table.

A major concern for Vitoria has been their performances on the road. The side are without an away league win in eight matches, a streak that dates back several months. Their lack of offensive edge is compounded by defensive lapses, making them vulnerable against any side willing to apply consistent pressure.

Despite these issues, there remains some defensive organisation in the squad. They have conceded 14 goals in 12 matches, a tally better than many sides in the bottom half. Lucas Arcanjo’s presence in goal, coupled with the experience of defenders such as Edu and Claudinho, has given them a fighting chance in tight games.

But Vitoria have scored only 10 goals this season, an average of fewer than one per game. Renato Kayzer and Osvaldo have carried the bulk of the attacking burden, but supply has been limited, and the transition from midfield to attack often breaks down under pressure.

Internacional Brasileiro form:

L L D D L L

Internacional form (all competitions):

D W D W L L

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

L W L L D D

Vitoria form (all competitions):

L L L D D L

Team News

Internacional are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. In goal, Sergio Rochet should return to the starting XI. The back four will likely feature Braian Aguirre, Victor Gabriel, Vitao and Ramon. In midfield, Thiago Maia and Bruno Henrique will act as the double pivot, while Alan Patrick - back from a ban - operates ahead of them in a creative role.

Wingers Wesley and Bruno Tabata are expected to flank Patrick, with Rafael Borre leading the line. The Colombian striker has shown glimpses of quality and will be eager to end his scoring drought in front of home fans.

For the visitors, Thiago Carpini will probably retain the 4-3-3 formation that has brought some defensive stability. Lucas Arcanjo is a guaranteed starter in goal, with a back four of Claudinho, Edu, Ze Marcos and Maykon Jesus. In midfield, Gabriel Baralhas, Ronald and Matheuzinho are expected to retain their places after showing discipline in recent fixtures.

Up front, Osvaldo Filho and Lucas Braga will provide width, with Renato Kayzer starting centrally. Kayzer’s hold-up play and aerial threat could be key in breaking down an Internacional defence that has looked fragile in recent weeks.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Anthoni; Ramon, Vitao, Gabriel, Aguirre; Maia, Henrique; Tabata, Patrick, Wesley; Borre

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Claudinho, Edu, Marcos, Jesus; Baralhas, Ronald, Matheuzinho; Filho, Kayzer, Braga

We say: Internacional 1-1 Vitoria

With both sides level on points and lacking consistency at both ends of the pitch, a cagey affair is likely. Internacional have struggled to turn home advantage into points this season, while Vitoria remain without an away win. A draw, though not ideal for either side, seems the most plausible outcome given their current form.

