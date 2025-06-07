Inter Milan appoint a new boss, Tottenham Hotspur reportedly receive a Thomas Frank boost and a Manchester City midfielder is said to be a target for a Premier League side.

Inter Milan have appointed Parma manager Cristian Chivu as a replacement for the departed Simone Inzaghi, who left to join Al-Hilal.

The Italian giants endured a difficult end to the season, losing out on the Serie A title to Napoli by a point, before suffering a 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 31.

Inter boss Inzaghi had been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League for some time, and after the move was confirmed, the Serie A side moved to appoint Chivu.

Cesc Fabregas was seen as the favourite for the vacant managerial position, but Como reportedly rejected an approach from Nerazzurri, forcing the club to pivot to other candidates.

Chivu has experience within Inter's setup having coached different age groups at their academy before Parma gave the 44-year-old his first role as manager of a senior side.

The boss also spent seven years as a player with Inter and was part of the team that won the treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010, and he has signed a two-year-deal with the club to become their next manager.

Tottenham Hotspur manager boost

Reports have claimed that Brentford have started preparing a formal approach for Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, as current boss Thomas Frank continues to be touted as an option for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou was sacked as Spurs head coach on Friday following an internal review into the club's disastrous 2024-25 domestic season.

A number of candidates have been linked with the Londoners this weekend, with names ranging from Marco Silva to Inzaghi, though the latter has joined Al-Hilal.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has emerged as an early frontrunner for the position, and his history of getting the most out of his squad despite being given relatively few resources makes him an appealing candidate.

Football Insider claim that the Bees have begun preparing an official approach to Ipswich for McKenna, a move that could indicate a willingness to move on from Frank.

Manchester City midfield exits

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a target for his former club Leeds United this summer transfer window, the latest reports have claimed.

The Englishman was on loan at Ipswich Town this past Premier League season, though his spell at Portman Road was not successful, with the club relegated to the Championship.

Phillips was also sent out on loan in the 2023-24 season to West Ham, but he failed to impress with the Hammers, who did not attempt to sign him permanently.

Pep Guardiola has only started the midfielder two times since the Englishman was brought to the Etihad in the summer of 2022 from Leeds.

However, CaughtOffside report that Leeds would be willing to bring Phillips back to Elland Road, though the story adds that the midfielder would also be open to other offers.