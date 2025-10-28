Preview:Orihuela vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Copa del Rey clash between Orihuela and Levante, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Levante will make the short trip to Los Arcos for Thursday’s Copa del Rey first-round clash against fourth-tier Orihuela.

The fourth-tier hosts will be looking to pull off a major upset, while the visitors will hope this is the start of a dream run to lifting the Copa del Rey for the first time since 1937.

Match preview

Orihuela are competing in the Copa del Rey as a result of their impressive performance in the Copa Federación de España.

They beat Deportivo Minera on penalties to reach the semi-final stage, which secured their spot in the Copa del Rey first round.

Not content with that achievement, Orihuela claimed a 4-2 extra-time victory over Toledo to reach next month’s final, where they will face third-tier Ourense.

In regard to their league campaign, they are sitting in ninth place in group five of Segunda RFEF after winning three, drawing two and losing three of their opening eight games.

They picked up their most recent victory at the weekend, with Javier Solsona netting a brace in a 3-1 home victory against Quintanar del Rey.

Orihuela are now looking to reach the second round of the Copa del Rey for the third consecutive season, but they will have to spring a surprise if they are to eliminate a La Liga team.

Levante enter the Copa del Rey as a La Liga team for the first time since 2021-22 after winning promotion from the Segunda Division last term.

Julian Calero’s side have found wins hard to come by in their first season back in the top flight, having won two, drawn three and lost five of their 10 matches.

They picked up their most recent victory just before the international break, when they recorded their first clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 win against fellow newly-promoted side Real Oviedo.

Levante followed that result with a disappointing 3-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano, before they had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s away clash against Mallorca.

Etta Eyong netted a first-half opener at Son Moix, but Pablo Maffeo’s 79th-minute equaliser denied Levante a third league win, leaving them in 15th place and two points above the drop zone.

The Granotes will be pleased with the fact that they have put together a five-game unbeaten away run, and they will be hoping to produce another strong performance on the road, as they look to avoid a second consecutive first-round defeat following last season’s surprise loss to Pontevedra.

Orihuela form (all competitions):

W D D W D W

Levante form (all competitions):

L W D D W W

Team News

Orihuela defender Victor Algisi is a doubt after being forced off in the first half of the recent win over Quintanar del Rey.

David Rodriguez replaced Algisi at the weekend, and he could slot in at centre-back if the first-choice defender is not ready for the cup fixture.

Solano is hoping ot earn a recall to the starting lineup after coming off the bench to score the third goal in Sunday’s 3-1 victory.

Levante forward Ivan Romero remains unavailable for selection after he missed the draw against Mallorca with a muscle injury.

Defender Diego Pampin is also a doubt and is facing a battle to prove his fitness for the midweek cup game.

Pablo Campos, Adrian Dela, Jon Ander Olasagasti and Iker Losada are among those who could come into the starting lineup, with Calero set to make wholesale changes for the first-round clash.

Orihuela possible starting lineup:

Buigues; Garcia, Salto, Rodriguez, Vila; Booker, Rivera; Monterde, Solano, Bensaad; Solsona

Levante possible starting lineup:

Campos; Garcia, Dela, Cabello, Pampin; Losada, Olasagasti, Martinez, Brugue; Morales, Espi

We say: Oriheula 1-3 Levante

Levante may have won just two of their 10 league games this season, but they have proven to be a tough team to beat on the road, and we think they will showcase their extra quality to enjoy more success on their travels on Thursday.



