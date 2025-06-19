Nottingham Forest announce that they have agreed a new contract with one of their most experienced defenders.

Nottingham Forest have announced that they have agreed a contract extension with Willy Boly.

The Premier League outfit are currently being linked with a wide array of players on the back of qualifying for next season's Conference League.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo will see the value in retaining the bulk of his first-team squad from the club's best season in recent memory.

Boly barely featured in the top flight during 2024-25, accumulating just 147 minutes of action across six appearances.

Nevertheless, Forest officials have taken steps to extend the Ivory Coast international's stay by 12 months.

What have Boly, Forest said?

Speaking to the club's official website, Boly suggested that a potential lengthy European campaign played a part in agreeing to fresh terms.

The 34-year-old said: "I am very happy to have signed a new contract with the Club and look forward to another season with such a great team and supporters.

“We need to build on what was a great season and I am excited to see what we can achieve as a squad this year.”

Meanwhile, chief football officer Ross Wilson talked up the value of Boly's experience as Forest look to take the next step.

Wilson added: "Willy is an experienced Premier League player who adds a lot of value to our squad, and we are pleased he has signed a new deal.

“An extremely dedicated professional, Willy has played at the highest level for a long time and he contributed significantly to the teams successful season last year.

“He is passionate about winning football matches, and with his leadership qualities and ability to speak multiple languages, he connects the group and helps those around him."

Where is Boly in pecking order?

With three of Boly's four starts last season coming in domestic cup competitions, that highlights where he currently finds himself in the pecking order.

Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic and Morato are all viewed as being ahead of him, while at least one new central defender is expected to arrive in due course.

Boly is essentially gambling on earning more minutes for Forest through their European campaign, but they must first negotiate a playoff tie before entering the main phase of the Conference League.