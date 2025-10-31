Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest welcome a resurgent Manchester United side to the City Ground for their latest Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees were beaten 2-0 at Bournemouth last weekend, while the Red Devils secured a 4-2 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Angus Gunn (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Harry Maguire (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

