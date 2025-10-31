[monks data]
Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest welcome a resurgent Manchester United side to the City Ground for their latest Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees were beaten 2-0 at Bournemouth last weekend, while the Red Devils secured a 4-2 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez on February 2, 2025

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Angus Gunn (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Harry Maguire (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

