Premier League
Oct 18, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
vs.
Chelsea

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea team news: Starting lineups confirmed as Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez decisions made by Enzo Maresca

Nottingham Forest, Chelsea starting lineups confirmed! Caicedo, Fernandez decisions made by Maresca
Nottingham Forest and Chelsea announce their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League fixture at the City Ground.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has left out both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Maresca hinted at Friday's press conference that the Ecuador and Argentina internationals may not be risked at the City Ground due to their recent fitness issues.

While Caicedo is selected among the replacements, Fernandez misses out completely after it was reported that he suffered swelling to his knee last weekend.

A total of three changes have been made by Maresca with the injured Benoit Badiashile also missing out in the centre of defence.

Trevoh Chalobah returns after serving a one-match ban, while Romeo Lavia makes his first start of the campaign alongside Malo Gusto in central midfield.

Meanwhile, Andrey Santos - who once had a disastrous loan stint with Nottingham Forest - will be deployed in the number 10 role.

Postecoglou makes shock Forest selection for Chelsea

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou has made the shock selection of Taiwo Awoniyi down the centre of his attack.

Awoniyi has not played a single minute of competitive football since suffering a serious abdominal injury, which led to him being placed in an induced coma, against Leicester City during the back end of last season.

However, the Nigerian gets the nod in the final third with Postecoglou making an array of alterations on the back of losing 2-0 at Newcastle United.

Murillo is a welcome return to the back three, while Douglas Luiz and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both drafted into the engine room and at left wing-back.

Dan Ndoye and Chris Wood are among those who drop down to the substitutes' bench, while former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is also kept in reserve.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Morato, Murillo, Milenkovic; Williams, Anderson, Sangare, Douglas Luiz, Zinchenko; Gibbs-White; Awoniyi

Subs: John, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Ndoye, Dominguez, I.Jesus, Yates, Jair Cunha, Savona

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Gusto, Lavia; Neto, Santos, Garnacho; Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Hato, Caicedo, Buonanotte, Estevao, Gittens, George, Guiu

